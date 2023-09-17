Left Menu

Afghanistan’s saffron exports down from previous years, say businessmen

Afghanistan’s export of saffron has decreased this year compared to the previous years, according to businessmen in the country, TOLO News reported.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 12:40 IST
Afghanistan’s saffron exports down from previous years, say businessmen
Saffron (Source: pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's export of saffron has decreased this year compared to the previous years, according to businessmen in the country, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

As per the businessmen, the challenges of issuing visas and banking restrictions are factors that have had a negative effect on the country's saffron exports. A trader, Mohammad Nazir, said: "Afghanistan's Herat saffron has good quality. The export of the plant is carried out all over the world, especially in Asian and European countries, but the reason for the decrease in saffron exports compared to previous years is the restrictions on issuing visas and the banking system, but there are still exports."

"Saffron is a very good source of income for our country. Especially for the farmers of the west region, saffron is cultivated in all provinces of Afghanistan, said Khanjan Alokozai, a member of ACCI, as per TOLO News. Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock estimates that more than 23,000 tons of saffron will be collected from the fields of various provinces in the current solar year.

"Last year we harvested 23,000 tons of saffron and this year we hope that this amount will increase," said Musbahuddin Mustaeen, a spokesman for the ministry. Meanwhile, the Taliban's Ministry of Industry and Commerce reported that in the first three months of the solar year, more than seven million US dollars' worth of saffron was exported to various countries of the world.

During the first quarter of this year, an amount of 9, 122 kg of saffron has been exported, the value of which is USD 7.1 million, and compared to the first quarter of last year, it increased by 12 per cent," said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the Taliban appointed Ministry the Industry and Commerce. Based on the information of saffron exporters, one kilo of saffron is bought and sold for nearly one thousand US dollars in world markets, as per TOLO News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023