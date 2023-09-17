Left Menu

Tajikistan’s President expresses concern about increasing threats of terrorism, drug trafficking from Afghanistan

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon has expressed his concern about the increasing threats of terrorism and drug trafficking from Afghanistan into Tajikistan, Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:10 IST
Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon (Source: Twitter/@EmomaliRahmon). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tajikistan

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon has expressed his concern about the increasing threats of terrorism and drug trafficking from Afghanistan into Tajikistan, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

He expressed the concerns during the fifth summit of Central Asian countries' leaders, which took place in the city of Dushanbe. According to Sputnik News, Emomali Rahmon reported that Tajik security forces thwarted a terrorist attack on the eve of Tajikistan's Independence Day, launched from the Afghan border.

Tajikistan's state news agency, Khovar, reported earlier this month that three "Jamiat Ansarullah" armed group members launched an attack equipped with advanced weaponry from the Badakhshan border in Afghanistan but were neutralized by Tajik security forces. The Tajikistan President while referring to a thwarted attack, highlighted the alarming presence of terrorist groups from Afghanistan actively trying to infiltrate Central Asian countries.

Additionally, the President expressed growing apprehension regarding the surge in drug trafficking into Tajikistan. This increase in illicit drug trade threatens public health and safety and underscores the need for concerted efforts to combat drug-related issues in the region. Emomali Rahmon added, "Five tons of drugs were seized in 2022, which is 22 per cent higher than in 2021."

The fifth summit of Central Asian country leaders is set to tackle a comprehensive agenda focused on trade expansion, security assurance, and the promotion of economic growth. These nations are coming together to strengthen their regional ties and address pressing issues crucial for their collective progress, as per Khaama Press. Through this summit, Central Asian leaders aim to foster a secure and prosperous environment that promotes trade and the overall well-being of their citizens. (ANI)

