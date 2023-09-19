Left Menu

MEA Secretary discusses capacity building in counter-terrorism with UNOCT

The MEA Secretary (West) appreciated the UN’s counterterrorism efforts and Voronkov's leadership and assured of India’s continued support to UNOCT.

19-09-2023
Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma on Monday discussed the G20 Delhi Declaration, victims of terrorism and capacity building in counter-terrorism with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) Vladimir Voronkov in New York. The MEA Secretary (West) appreciated the UN's counterterrorism efforts and Voronkov's leadership and assured of India's continued support to UNOCT.

"Good to meet Mr Vladimir Voronkov, USG #UNOCT in New York. Appreciated the UN's  #counterterrorism efforts and his leadership. #DelhiDeclaration, Victims of Terrorism and capacity building in CT discussed. Assured India's continued support to UNOCT," Sanjay Verma wrote on 'X' . Sanjay Verma recently highlighted that challenges like international terrorism, transnational crimes, and illicit drugs are concerning the international community. He made the remarks at the 51st Annual Conference of the Indian Society of International Law (ISIL), according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Sanjay Verma underscored the increasing importance of international law in changing world scenarios. He said, "Challenges like international terrorism, transnational crimes, illicit drug and human trafficking, money laundering, climate change, cyber-crime, corruption, and health are other new mainstream concerns for the international community."

Verma also said that India had a busy diplomatic schedule at G20, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), which were held his year. "India's diplomatic calendar has never been busier. G20, SCO, BRICS or BIMSTEC, to name a few of our engagements, which capture our concurrent and diverse interests," said Verma.

He underscored India's changing diplomatic priorities to meet fast-morphing global challenges and said, "Atma-nirbharta or strategic autonomy, multi-polarity oriented, a net security provider, first responder, a force for international good and future-oriented are expressions that capture the spirit of India's changing diplomatic priorities to meet fast morphing global challenges." Secretary Verma also stressed that India has made notable contributions to various aspects of international law, including international humanitarian law, the law of treaties, diplomatic and foreign relations, foreign trade and shipping, as well as human rights for substantial changes that have positively impacted lives of our citizens, as well as people across the world.

He said that India strongly advocates the process of reform and restructuring of the UN for it to be relevant to the needs of its membership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

