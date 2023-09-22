Australian envoy Philip Green calls on Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

Australian High Commissioner, Philip Green visited the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in New Delhi and had a brief discussion with the DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on day-to-day working of the commission pertaining to the safety and empowerment of women and girls in Delhi, said an official press release. The release said, "During his visit to the Commission, Australian High Commissioner had a detailed discussion with DCW Chairperson about the working of the Commission. They discussed various issues pertaining to safety and empowerment of women and girls in Delhi as well as in India."

The Australian envoy was received by the DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal and Member Secretary PP Dhal. The Member of Commission Kiran Negi, Vandana Singh and Firdos Khan were also present. The release added that the DCW Chairperson apprised the Australian High Commissioner of the work of the Commission and various programs being run by the Commission for the safety and welfare of women and girls in the Capital.

Australian High Commission after visiting the Women's Commission premises commended the work and efforts of DCW for women's safety in Delhi. Quoting the release, "He extended his full support towards the cause of women and assured his cooperation to DCW in this field. DCW and the Australian High Commission shall be working closely towards women empowerment in the capital. Hon'ble High Commissioner also interacted with complainants and program staff in detail."

Moreover, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal also expressed her delight to meet the Australian envoy and informed that the ambassador has assured his cooperation with the Delhi Commission for women. As per the release, She said, "It was a pleasure to receive His Excellency Mr. Philip Green in the Commission. We discussed on various issues pertaining to women safety and empowerment. Mr. Philip has commended the efforts of DCW and assured his cooperation to DCW in this field. We look forward to a future collaboration with the Australian Government for empowerment of women and girls in the Capital." (ANI)

