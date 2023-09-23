EAM Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart Wong note positive trajectory of ties 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders noted the positive trajectory of ties between India and Australia and discussed specific measures that need to be made to take the relations further.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Great to catch up with FM @SenatorWong of Australia on #UNGA78 sidelines. Noted the positive trajectory of our ties and discussed specific steps to take them further. Our exchange of regional and global assessments are always valuable." Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed regional, multilateral and global cooperation with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa. Both delegates further exchanged views on the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Taking to his social media 'X', Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to meet Foreign Minister of Japan Yoko Kamikawa at #UNGA78. Exchanged perspectives on our Special Strategic and Global Partnership Discussed our regional, multilateral and global cooperation and taking them forward." Notably, Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation for a week-long visit to New York, where he is scheduled to address a High-Level session of the 78th UNGA on September 26, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

He will also attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings. EAM Jaishankar will also be meeting with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis. During his visit to the US from September 22-30, Jaishankar will in keeping with India's support for the Global South host a special event 'India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development'.

Upon completion of the 78th UNGA-related engagements, EAM Jaishankar will visit Washington, DC from September 27-30 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His program includes discussions with his US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior members of the US administration, US business leaders and think tanks. He will also be addressing the 4th World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living. (ANI)

