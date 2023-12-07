Left Menu

PM Modi extends Hanukkah greetings to Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Hanukka greetings to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:29 IST
PM Modi extends Hanukkah greetings to Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Hanukkah greetings to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Hanukkah Sameach! I extend my warmest greetings to our Jewish friends in India and around the world on the occasion of Hanukkah."

"May this festival bring peace, hope and brightness in everybody's lives. @netanyahu" PM Modi added. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also wished her counterpart, Isaac Herzog, as well as the people of Israel, a Hanukkah filled with hope and brightness.

"Chag Hanukkah Sameach President @Isaac_Herzog! Wishing you and the people of Israel a Hanukkah filled with hope and brightness." the President posted on X. Notably, Hanukkah celebrations begin today. Hanukkah is celebrated around the same time as Christmas; it has nothing to do with the festival.

Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of one day's worth of oil lasting for eight days after Syrian Greeks defiled the Jerusalem Temple before the Maccabees, a group of Jewish soldiers, defeated them. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar also greeted Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on the occasion of Hanukkah.

He said, "Hanukkah greetings to FM @elicoh1, friends in Israel and those celebrating this festival of lights." "May this festival bring peace, hope and prosperity to all. Chag Sameach!" he added.

Every year, the holiday starts on the 25th of Kislev, the ninth month of the Jewish calendar. Jewish festivals are celebrated on different yearly dates since the Hebrew calendar is based on the lunar cycle, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Usually, Hanukkah begins between the end of November and the end of December. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023