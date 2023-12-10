Left Menu

Kenya: INS Sumedha marks maiden entry by Indian Navy at Port Lamu

Indian Naval Ship Sumedha arrived at Port Lamu in Kenya on Saturday as part of India's ongoing long-range deployment to Africa in resonance with the SAGAR vision, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

ANI | Nairobi | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 22:18 IST
Kenya: INS Sumedha marks maiden entry by Indian Navy at Port Lamu
Visual from the Port Lamu in Kenya (Photo: Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Indian Naval Ship Sumedha arrived at Port Lamu in Kenya on Saturday as part of India's ongoing long-range deployment to Africa in resonance with the SAGAR vision, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release. The visit marks the maiden port call by any Indian Naval Ship at the recently developed Port in Kenya.

"Indian Naval ships are regularly deployed overseas as part of the Indian Navy's mission of building 'bridges of friendship' and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries. The visit is in consonance with the Prime Minister's vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and seeks to further Indo-African ties," the Ministry stated. During the port call, personnel from both navies will engage in a wide range of professional interactions, deck visits and sporting exchanges, aimed at enhancing cooperation and exchanging best practices.

A joint Yoga session, deck reception, medical camp and a Maritime Partnership Exercise have also been planned as part of the visit. INS Sumedha is the third of the indigenously developed Saryu-class of the Indian Navy. Commissioned on March 7, 2014, the ship is deployed for multiple roles independently and in support of fleet operations.

According to the Ministry, the ship is equipped with an array of weapons and sensors and can carry multi-role helicopters. She is part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam and functions under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023