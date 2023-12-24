Pakistan: Nine members of family killed after fire erupts at house in KP's Abbottabad

Nine members of a family died after their house caught fire in Tarhairi village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Abbottabad district on Sunday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Hafeezur Rehman has confirmed the number of casualties, according to Dawn report. He said the deceased included a woman, her four sons and four daughters. Rehman said the incident occurred within the limits of the Mangal police station.

According to the official, the house made of wood caught fire after a short circuit and then collapsed. He said the bodies were trapped under the rubble for hours before the rescue teams retrieved them, Dawn reported. Rehman said that the head of the family, Zakir Abbasi, was in Karachi when the incident occurred, Dawn reported. The official said it was not possible to identify the bodies and mass graves were prepared for their burial.

Earlier on December 7, a fire erupted in a medicine market in Karachi's Kharadar, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. According to details, two fire brigades arrived at the incident spot immediately, ARY News reported. The fire brigade officials stated that the fire was brought under control and no loss of life has been reported in the incident. (ANI)

