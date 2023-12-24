Left Menu

Pakistan: Nine members of family killed after fire erupts at house in KP's Abbottabad

Nine members of a family died after their house caught fire in Tarhairi village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Abbottabad district on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 21:56 IST
Pakistan: Nine members of family killed after fire erupts at house in KP's Abbottabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Nine members of a family died after their house caught fire in Tarhairi village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Abbottabad district on Sunday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Hafeezur Rehman has confirmed the number of casualties, according to Dawn report. He said the deceased included a woman, her four sons and four daughters. Rehman said the incident occurred within the limits of the Mangal police station.

According to the official, the house made of wood caught fire after a short circuit and then collapsed. He said the bodies were trapped under the rubble for hours before the rescue teams retrieved them, Dawn reported. Rehman said that the head of the family, Zakir Abbasi, was in Karachi when the incident occurred, Dawn reported. The official said it was not possible to identify the bodies and mass graves were prepared for their burial.

Earlier on December 7, a fire erupted in a medicine market in Karachi's Kharadar, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. According to details, two fire brigades arrived at the incident spot immediately, ARY News reported. The fire brigade officials stated that the fire was brought under control and no loss of life has been reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023