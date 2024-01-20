Left Menu

"Has appearance of dham": German seer hails 'development explosion' in Ayodhya

With seers and visitors from across the world streaming into Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Ptatishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla, Shanak Sanatan Das, a German ascetic, said the event on January 22 would involve a traditional approach.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 15:50 IST
"Has appearance of dham": German seer hails 'development explosion' in Ayodhya
German saint, Shanak Sanatan Das. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With seers and visitors from across the world streaming into Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Ptatishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla, Shanak Sanatan Das, a German ascetic, said the event on January 22 would involve a traditional approach. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the seer, who resides at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, said his experience of the city since his arrival from the 'Pran Pratishtha' has been 'fantastic'.

Recalling an earlier visit to Ayodhya in 1992, he said the city used to be neglected earlier but has since undergone a 'development explosion'. "It feels fantastic to be here in Ayodhya. It has the appearance of a holy dham ahead of the opening of the Ram Temple. When I was here earlier in 1992, this city used to be neglected and lagged on several development parameters and public amenities. However, the aspect that struck me about the city since my arrival here is the development explosion that it has undergone."

Weighing in on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, he said, "The event involves a very traditional approach. This is a very auspicious occasion." Meanwhile, ISKCON national campaigner, Yudishthir Govind Das, said the city is poised for a 'historic moment'.

"Devotees across the world have been eagerly waiting for this day for 500 years. Ayodhya has been relaid and given a proper makeover. ISKCON will also hold a clutch of events in its temples across the world on January 22. We will organise Ram Katha and Bhandaras on that day," he told ANI. The idol of Shri Ram Lalla, curved by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday. The Centre has announced a half-day for all government offices and institutions on January 22 while public-sector banks will also allow their staff to leave early on the day.

Taking the cue, several states have also announced a holiday for government employees on January 22, thereby enabling them to take part in the celebrations around 'Pran Pratishtha'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024