"Has appearance of dham": German seer hails 'development explosion' in Ayodhya

With seers and visitors from across the world streaming into Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Ptatishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla, Shanak Sanatan Das, a German ascetic, said the event on January 22 would involve a traditional approach. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the seer, who resides at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, said his experience of the city since his arrival from the 'Pran Pratishtha' has been 'fantastic'.

Recalling an earlier visit to Ayodhya in 1992, he said the city used to be neglected earlier but has since undergone a 'development explosion'. "It feels fantastic to be here in Ayodhya. It has the appearance of a holy dham ahead of the opening of the Ram Temple. When I was here earlier in 1992, this city used to be neglected and lagged on several development parameters and public amenities. However, the aspect that struck me about the city since my arrival here is the development explosion that it has undergone."

Weighing in on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, he said, "The event involves a very traditional approach. This is a very auspicious occasion." Meanwhile, ISKCON national campaigner, Yudishthir Govind Das, said the city is poised for a 'historic moment'.

"Devotees across the world have been eagerly waiting for this day for 500 years. Ayodhya has been relaid and given a proper makeover. ISKCON will also hold a clutch of events in its temples across the world on January 22. We will organise Ram Katha and Bhandaras on that day," he told ANI. The idol of Shri Ram Lalla, curved by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday. The Centre has announced a half-day for all government offices and institutions on January 22 while public-sector banks will also allow their staff to leave early on the day.

Taking the cue, several states have also announced a holiday for government employees on January 22, thereby enabling them to take part in the celebrations around 'Pran Pratishtha'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)