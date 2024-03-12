India approves OCI card for 7th generation of Indian-origin Mauritians: President Murmu

In a landmark decision, India approved a special provision to grant an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card to the 7th generation of Indian origin people in Mauritius, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday. The decision would allow the younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens of India and to reconnect with the land of their ancestors.

"In the context of the 'Khoon ka Rishta' that I mentioned earlier, I have great pleasure in informing you all that my government has just approved a special provision under which 7th generation Mauritians of Indian origin will also be eligible for the Overseas Citizens of India card, the OCI card. This will enable many younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens of India and reconnect with the land of their ancestors," President Murmu said at the National Day celebrations of Mauritius in the country's capital Port Louis. The President also highlighted India-assisted development projects in Mauritius and said that these projects are a testament to India's support to Mauritius.

"To this day, our countries continue to stand shoulder to shoulder through good times and bad. Our relationship has grown stronger over the last few decades, whether it is securing the Indian Ocean together or sharing our COVID vaccines during the pandemic, whether it is bolstering our capacities across sectors, connecting our economies and our people, or supporting one another in global platforms," she said. "The metro project, the new EMT hospital, the new Supreme Court building, the new solar power plant, and many other India-assisted development projects are visible symbols of India's commitment to support the well-being of all Mauritians. The participation of a large Mauritian delegation at India's flagship diaspora event, the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Indore last January, and the participation of Mauritius during our G20 presidency are a testament to this," she added.

She underscored the major projects recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mauritius. "A few weeks ago, our Prime Minister launched UPI and RuPay card settlement systems in Mauritius. They also inaugurated a new airstrip and a jetty along with six community development projects in Agalega. A new initiative to supply affordable high genetic medicines to Mauritius was also announced," she said.

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu also held a "tete-a-tete" meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth to discuss ways to further strengthen India-Mauritius bilateral relations. President Murmu also presented a RuPay card to Mauritius PM as a special gesture.

RuPay card services were launched in Mauritius on February 12 this year. As part of a three-day state visit, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mauritius on Monday. PM Pravind Jugnauth welcomed President Murmu at the airport with full honours. (ANI)

