Left Menu

Pakistan's weekly inflation rises by 1.35 pc, annual rate hits alarming level of 32.89 pc

This surge in weekly inflation has pushed the annual inflation rate to an alarming level of 32.89 per cent, reflecting mounting pressure on the country's economy.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 22:22 IST
Pakistan's weekly inflation rises by 1.35 pc, annual rate hits alarming level of 32.89 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has experienced a notable 1.35 per cent increase in weekly inflation, marking a significant economic development just two weeks after the new government was formed, ARY News reported on Friday citing Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI). This surge in weekly inflation has pushed the annual inflation rate to an alarming level of 32.89 per cent, reflecting mounting pressure on the country's economy.

Data released by the statistics department reveals that prices of 18 essential items have surged, while 14 items have witnessed a decrease. Additionally, the prices of 23 products have remained unchanged, as per ARY News. The price hikes have been particularly pronounced in key commodities such as tomatoes, bananas, eggs, and garlic, as the holy month started in the country.

According to ARY News, tomatoes have seen a staggering increase of up to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 30 per kilogram, while bananas now cost PKR 34 per dozen, and eggs have soared to PKR19 per dozen. Moreover, domestic LPG cylinder prices have reached PKR 146.71, adding to the financial burden on households. Garlic prices have risen by PKR 22 per kilogram, and mutton prices have surged by PKR 31 per kilogram.

The escalating costs have also impacted basic food items like beef, chicken, cooking oil, and flour, with beef prices rising to PKR 14 per kilogram and chicken prices increasing by PKR 6 per kilogram. Meanwhile, Pakistan decided to hold talks with the international lender about the last tranche of USD 1.1 billion under the SBA programme, according to ARY News.

During the negotiations, Pakistan would also simultaneously request a fresh deal under the 36-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The sources further said that Pakistan is likely to request the IMF for a USD 6-8 billion fresh loan programme (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024