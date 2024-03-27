India strongly objects to remarks of US State Department Spokesperson on Arvind Kejriwal

India has taken "strong objection" to remarks of the United States State Department Spokesperson about certain legal proceedings in India. "In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement today.

The MEA defended India's legal system, emphasizing its independence and dedication to impartial and expedient judgments. "India's legal processes are based on an independent judiciary that is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted," the foreign ministry statement read.

Earlier today, the US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena was seen leaving the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters. The meeting lasted for approximately 40 minutes. The MEA's remarks come in the backdrop of a US State Department spokesperson telling Reuters this week, that the US is closely following reports of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. "We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal," the US spokesperson said in response to an emailed query about the case.

Earlier this month, the US had expressed concern over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). In his daily briefing on March 15, the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller had said, "We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11." External Affairs Ministry rejected the remarks as "misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted".

Moreover, on March 25, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) raised the alarm on the government's notification of the Citizenship Amendment Rules (CAR) in a move to begin implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). In a statement, the USCIRF said that last week, USCIRF Commissioner Stephen Schneck testified at a Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission hearing on this matter. (ANI)

