UAE: Nahyan bin Mubarak praises role of intellectuals in fostering human values

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, lauded the participation of over 80 Arab and international writers and intellectuals at the Ishraqat Festival. He commended their role in delivering the festival's message of tolerance, coexistence, and human values to a global audience at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

The events of the third day of the activities and programmes of the Ishraqat Festival, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, witnessed a huge turnout from intellectuals and those interested in knowledge and its relationship to human values. A number of Arab and international intellectual and creative figures spoke during the various sessions held at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

The "Ishraqat Dialogue" sessions hosted writer and novelist Hassan Abdel Mawgoud and writer Aisha Al-Basri in a discussion that focused on the relationship between the novel and the media in promoting coexistence and human values. The two sessions were moderated by Arab publisher Ahmed Rashad.

"Inspiring Ishraqat" featured the experiences of writers and inspirational figures in open dialogues with exhibition visitors. Sheikh Nahyan praised the contributions of world writers to Ishraqat Festival during its three days, emphasising his pride in showcasing the UAE's unique model of peace and human fraternity at the event, which focused on increasing knowledge and promoting dialogue between the diverse cultures that make up the UAE population.

He also stressed the importance of developing knowledge about tolerance and human fraternity, emphasising that Arab and international participation in the festival is a testament to its success. (ANI/WAM)

