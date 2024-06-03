Left Menu

Jerusalem population doubles Tel Aviv, report finds

The report, compiled by the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research, found that Jerusalem's population of 1,005,900 is double that of Tel Aviv's, according to figures from Israel's 2022 census.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 09:46 IST
Jerusalem population doubles Tel Aviv, report finds
Tower of David in Jerusalem's Old City (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 3 (ANI/TPS): More than one million people live in Jerusalem, more than double the number living in Tel Aviv, according to an annual report released on Sunday, ahead of Jerusalem Day. The report, compiled by the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research, found that Jerusalem's population of 1,005,900 is double that of Tel Aviv's, according to figures from Israel's 2022 census. Since October 7, 13,800 evacuees from the Gaza border area or near the Lebanese border have stayed in Jerusalem for at least some time.

The report noted that Jerusalem had the highest number of students enrolled in institutions of higher learning, with 41,300 during the 2022-2023 academic year. It also cited a surge in jobseekers, with 26,000 people seeking employment in November 2023. The report also noted a rise in Arab women in the workforce, reaching 29% participation.

Construction of 5,800 apartments began in Jerusalem in 2023, the largest one-year amount recorded in the 38 years the institute began issuing the reports. More than 7,600 new immigrants opted to initially settle in Jerusalem in 2022, but that was offset by 7,200 people leaving Jerusalem.

There were more than 2,735,000 foreign overnight stays in 2023. However, the last quarter of the year, coinciding with the war, saw an 80 per cent drop in that figure. Jerusalem Day, which begins on Tuesday night, marks the anniversary of the city's reunification during the Six-Day War of 1967. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024