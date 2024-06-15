Left Menu

UAE Ambassador meets Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay

Al Qamzi conveyed to Paganini the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as his wishes for continued progress and prosperity across various fields for the government and people of Uruguay.

Montevideo [Uruguay], June 15 (ANI/WAM): Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, met with Omar Paganini, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay. Al Qamzi conveyed to Paganini the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as his wishes for continued progress and prosperity across various fields for the government and people of Uruguay.

For his part, Paganini conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as his wishes for further growth and development for the government and people of the UAE. During the meeting, the two sides discussed close ties between the UAE and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, and exchanged views on several topics of mutual interest. (ANI/WAM)

