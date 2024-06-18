UAE allocates 70 per cent of its USD 100 million pledge to United Nations, its humanitarian agencies in Sudan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 18 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates, one of the leading contributors of humanitarian assistance to Sudan and Africa, has allocated 70 per cent of the USD 100 million it pledged in April at the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighbouring Countries, to UN agencies and humanitarian organisations, in support of efforts dedicated to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the aid will be allocated to key partners and UN agencies, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN World Food Programme (WFP), UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The UAE's allocation aims to address the crisis and prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation and the imminent risk of famine in Sudan. This is part of a comprehensive strategy that consists of providing a full range of assistance, including food and health services, livelihood support, emergency shelter and the protection of women. Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: "The aid provided to Sudan and neighbouring countries by the UAE reflects the unwavering commitment of the country's leadership to provide humanitarian and relief support to the brotherly Sudanese people, to address humanitarian challenges and continuously extend assistance and support to Sudan." Al Hashimy also emphasised that the UAE will provide aid to El Fasher and other areas in Sudan in cooperation with World Food Programme.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted that the UAE established an air bridge with Sudan and neighbouring Chad since the beginning of the crisis to provide support and aid to the Sudanese people, as well as mitigate the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and neighbouring countries. The UAE has also provided $130 million in humanitarian aid, and 9,500 tonnes of food and medical supplies through the operation of 148 relief planes. In addition to dispatching a ship carrying approximately 1,000 tonnes of urgent relief supplies. Moreover, the UAE has supported refugee camps for displaced Sudanese people in Abeche and in a number of regions in Chad, and dispatched a plane carrying 100 tonnes of food supplies to Sudanese refugees in South Sudan through the World Food Programme.

The minister also added: "Within the framework of providing medical services to the Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries, the UAE built two field hospitals in the Chadian cities of Amdjarass and Abeche to support the brotherly Sudanese people. The hospitals' care is extended to all civilians in need, regardless of nationality, age, gender, or political association. The number of patients treated at the hospital in Amdjarass since its establishment has reached 29,378". Al Hashimy, reiterated the UAE's consistent position, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and the need to reach of a peaceful solution for the crisis by returning to the political process. The UAE also called for joint efforts and collaboration to end the conflict, enhance the security and stability of Sudan, prevent further loss of life, and establish a national consensus towards forming a government where civilians lead and participate, while meeting the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for development and prosperity.

For his part, Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, stated: "We are deeply grateful to the Government and the people of the United Arab Emirates for your generous support of US$70 million to help bring relief to the people of Sudan through the United Nations. With this allocation, we can bolster our lifesaving support to families and communities caught up in Sudan's unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Your compassion and solidarity with people in need across the world exemplify the power of global cooperation in making a tangible difference in the lives of the most vulnerable." For his part, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi thanked the United Arab Emirates for its contribution to the humanitarian efforts inside Sudan and in its neighbouring countries. He said: "The people of Sudan are enduring the dreadful consequences of this brutal war and need urgent support. State contributions are essential in providing much-needed lifesaving humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people in Sudan forced to flee."

Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, said, "WFP welcomes all pledges towards our lifesaving food operations in Sudan. With this contribution, we will be able to assist vulnerable people who are at risk of sliding into famine." (ANI/WAM)

