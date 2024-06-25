Japanese woman, her child among three stabbed in Eastern China

A man reportedly stabbed three people on Monday in front of a school bus at a bus stop in eastern China. The victims were a Japanese woman and her child, according to CNN. In the attack in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, a Chinese woman working as a school bus attendant also suffered critical injuries, a representative from Japan's Foreign Ministry's Nationals Overseas Safety Division told CNN.

According to the official, the mother and kid were rushed to the hospital for treatment but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. The lady and her child were attacked with a knife by "a man, possibly Chinese," according to the Japanese consulate in neighboring Shanghai.

In a statement Tuesday, police in Suzhou stated that an unemployed 52-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene, according to CNN. Meanwhile, according to authorities, a Chinese national who tried to call off the attack also sustained injuries and is critical.

"The investigation of the case is ongoing, and the criminal behavior will be severely punished in accordance with the law and regulations," the police statement said. Although there aren't many attacks on foreigners in China, this Monday's stabbing is the country's second such event this month.

The first occurred when a Chinese man assaulted four US college lecturers in a park in the northeastern city of Jilin. No one was seriously hurt, but a Chinese visitor who attempted to stop the incident on June 10 was also stabbed, according to the police. Police have not disclosed the reason for the 55-year-old suspect in the Jilin incident, despite his arrest. (ANI)

