UAE: Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launches video call service for customers

Dubai [UAE], June 26 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched a video call service for customers on its official smart application, while continuing to provide the same feature via WhatsApp using its number 600590000. The new service is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance digital services for customers and meet the UAE Government's ambitious digital transformation targets by expanding the digital services provided to customers.

It allows users to inquire about all MoHRE services and receive the necessary support through video calls with customer happiness consultants. Customers can access the service through the Ministry's official application via the "Support and Contact" option and WhatsApp under the "Establishments and Workers" or the "Domestic Workers" option. "Expanding the new service and launching it through the smart application forms is part of our strategy at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation," said Hussain Al Alili, Director of the Customer Relations Department at the Ministry. "It aligns with our commitment to providing outstanding services to customers, expanding our digital offering, and ensuring a comfortable, easy, and quick user experience."

The video call service will be available to customers during MoHRE's official working hours from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday to Thursday, and from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm on Friday. Customers can also contact the Ministry's call centre at 600590000 any time throughout the week.

Last year, the Ministry reported over 50 million communications with its customers through its available service channels. (ANI/WAM)

