Israeli military strikes Hezbollah drone launch site in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 27 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that earlier on Thursday Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft attacked in the Sakhmar region of Lebanon where they eliminated an active UAV/drone launch unit of the Hezbollah air unit that had carried out launches into Israel earlier. In addition, IAF fighter jets attacked military buildings of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in the areas of Hula and Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.

At the same time, the IDF forces fired artillery into the areas of Wadi Hamoula and near Naqoura, both in southern Lebanon. In addition, on Wednesday night, terrorist infrastructures of the Hezbollah organization were attacked in the areas of Odaisseh and Al-Khiam in Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

