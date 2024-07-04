Left Menu

Moroccan Poets Festival wraps up successful 5th edition

The Department of Culture in Sharjah, in collaboration with the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, concluded the fifth edition of the Moroccan Poets Festival in Tetouan, Morocco.

Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Culture in Sharjah, in collaboration with the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, concluded the fifth edition of the Moroccan Poets Festival in Tetouan, Morocco. The three-day event celebrated poetry and its creators, marking eight years since the founding of the House of Poetry in Tetouan. More than 30 poets, intellectuals, and artists participated in the festival, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of artistic expression.

The closing ceremony was held at the School of National Arts and Crafts in Tetouan, in the presence of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture in Sharjah; Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs; as well as Dr. Youssef Al Fehri, Head of the Ecole Normale Superieure in the city of Martil; Mukhles Al Saghir, Director of the House of Poetry in Tetouan, and a large number of writers, intellectuals and university students. Al Saghir highlighted the exceptional nature of this year's festival, which brought together diverse artistic forms - poetry, theatre, music, and visual art. It also served as a platform for various generations of poets, from established figures to rising talents recognized by the First Diwan Award for Young Poets.

The festival welcomed prominent Moroccan poets who captivated audiences during evening sessions and major meetings. The closing day featured an intellectual symposium titled "Poetry... from the Creative to the Digital." The discussion explored the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential impact on artistic creation, particularly in poetry. (ANI/WAM)

