Tensions Escalate: 36 Chinese Military Aircraft and 6 Naval Vessels Encircle Taiwan

Taiwan reported tracking 36 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around its territory within a 24-hour period. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense responded by deploying aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems. Human Rights Watch condemned China's imposed judicial guidelines targeting Taiwanese separatists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 23:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Amid rising tensions, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported tracking 36 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels encircling the island over a 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday. According to Taiwan News, 35 out of the 36 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft violated the Taiwan Strait median line, entering the island's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) from the northern, southwestern, and southeastern sectors.

In a swift response, Taiwan mobilized its defense forces, sending aircraft and naval ships, and deploying coastal-based missile systems to closely monitor the PLA's activities. Data from the MND revealed that this month alone, Chinese military aircraft have been tracked 101 times and naval ships 26 times, reflecting a consistent pattern of escalatory "gray zone" tactics that have intensified since September 2020.

Human Rights Watch highlighted grave concerns over China's recent legal guidelines targeting Taiwanese separatists, threatening Taiwan's autonomy. The new guidelines allow for trials in absentia and severe penalties, including the death sentence, for those advocating Taiwan's independence, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

