Kanishka Narayan: Indian-Origin Candidate Triumphs in UK Elections
Indian-origin Kanishka Narayan, who won the UK general elections from Wales as a Labour candidate, has his roots in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. His victory has made his hometown and the entire country proud, as celebrations erupt in India.
- Country:
- India
Indian-origin Kanishka Narayan, a Labour candidate, has achieved a significant victory in the UK general elections from Wales. Narayan, with roots tracing back to Muzaffarpur in Bihar, has become a source of immense pride for his hometown and country. His uncle, Jayant Kumar, Director of SKJ Law College, expressed great pride in his nephew's accomplishments.
Kanishka, 33, was born and studied in Muzaffarpur until the third standard before moving to Britain with his family at the age of 12. He left his civil service job to enter politics, driven by a long-standing interest in the field. Kanishka, who studied at the prestigious Eton Oxford, follows in the footsteps of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
Celebrations broke out at his family residence in Muzaffarpur's Sandho Apartment in Damuchak upon hearing the news of his election win. Jayant Kumar highlighted the flood of congratulatory messages and calls from friends and family, emphasizing Kanishka's deep connection to his Bihari and Indian heritage.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
INDissecting Bihar: Missteps and Nitish Kumar's Impact
Second Bridge Collapse in Bihar Sparks Quality Concerns Over Public Works
NEET Exam Scandal: Bihar Police Detains Six in Deoghar
Bihar Police Probe NEET-UG Paper Leak: Forensic Comparison and Narco Analysis on Cards
Bihar Police Probes NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak, Possible Narco Analysis on Accused Cards