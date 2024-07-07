Kanishka Narayan: Indian-Origin Candidate Triumphs in UK Elections

Indian-origin Kanishka Narayan, a Labour candidate, has achieved a significant victory in the UK general elections from Wales. Narayan, with roots tracing back to Muzaffarpur in Bihar, has become a source of immense pride for his hometown and country. His uncle, Jayant Kumar, Director of SKJ Law College, expressed great pride in his nephew's accomplishments.

Kanishka, 33, was born and studied in Muzaffarpur until the third standard before moving to Britain with his family at the age of 12. He left his civil service job to enter politics, driven by a long-standing interest in the field. Kanishka, who studied at the prestigious Eton Oxford, follows in the footsteps of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Celebrations broke out at his family residence in Muzaffarpur's Sandho Apartment in Damuchak upon hearing the news of his election win. Jayant Kumar highlighted the flood of congratulatory messages and calls from friends and family, emphasizing Kanishka's deep connection to his Bihari and Indian heritage.

