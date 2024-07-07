Left Menu

Mass Deportation of Afghan Refugees from Iran and Pakistan Fuels Humanitarian Crisis

Nearly 12,000 Afghan migrants were deported from Iran and Pakistan from July 3-6, exacerbating Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis. Many deportees face uncertain futures with limited access to basic services. Human rights groups condemn the deportations, citing violations of international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 11:37 IST
Mass Deportation of Afghan Refugees from Iran and Pakistan Fuels Humanitarian Crisis
Representative Image (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Nearly 12,000 Afghan migrants were deported from Iran and Pakistan between July 3-6, according to a report by Khaama Press, citing the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation. The ministry reported that 11,997 Afghans were forcibly expelled and have returned to Afghanistan.

The deported individuals entered Afghanistan through the Torghundi, Spin Boldak, Islam Qala-Herat, and Abreshim-Nimruz borders during the first week of July. This mass deportation trend persists despite ongoing humanitarian concerns and international objections.

The influx of returnees has worsened the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which is already grappling with economic instability and poor access to services. The sudden arrival of these individuals has stretched community resources and left many facing an uncertain future.

Human rights organizations worldwide have decried the mass deportations. They argue that these actions violate international law, specifically the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits sending refugees back to countries where they are at risk of persecution or harm.

As the crisis unfolds, Afghanistan's humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. Vulnerable groups, including women and children, are particularly affected. The Taliban's restrictions on women's education and employment further compound these challenges, as the country struggles to address basic human rights and safety concerns.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024