Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

An anti-terrorism court has reserved its decision on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's interim bail requests in connection with the May 9 incidents, reports Pakistan-based The Express Tribune. During the hearing on Saturday, Barrister Salman Safdar, representing Khan, argued that the PTI founder was being targeted for political reasons.

'In my entire career, I have never seen so many cases against a single individual. Those who were actually inciting against institutions at the scene were not arrested,' Safdar alleged. He questioned the legitimacy of filing a case against Khan, claiming Khan was in custody at the time of the crime.

The government's lawyer counter-argued, citing a special branch report that Imran Khan had instructed his followers to target civil and military installations if he were arrested. The prosecutor said, 'The directive to attack military installations across Pakistan resulted in the events that transpired.' After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its verdict on Khan's interim bail requests.

Violent clashes erupted across Pakistan on May 9 last year following the arrest of Imran Khan. Protests ensued in remote and major cities, prompting Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad to summon armed forces to maintain law and order. Army installations, including the Corps Commander's house in Lahore, were targeted by PTI workers. The PTI founder was named the main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.

On July 3, a district and sessions court in Islamabad acquitted Imran Khan and other defendants in a case filed at Islamabad's Aabpara police station. Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood announced the reserved verdict, clearing Khan and several PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rasheed, and Asad Qaiser of all charges.

The acquittal followed arguments by defence lawyers Advocate Sardar Masroof and Ansar Kiani. Previously, on July 1, at least 140 PTI workers were acquitted in a case related to holding a rally before the general elections, citing insufficient evidence and the absence of complaints from local residents.

