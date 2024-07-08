Japan and Philippines Forge New Defence Pact Amid Rising Tensions in South China Sea

Japan and the Philippines on Monday formalized a bilateral defense agreement aimed at facilitating joint exercises and enhancing security cooperation, amid China's increasing influence in regional waters. The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) was signed by Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and Philippines Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr., in a ceremony attended by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at Malacañan Palace.

Prior to the signing, President Marcos met with Kamikawa and Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara. Marcos described the deal as a 'very important agreement,' while Kamikawa hailed the RAA as 'a great achievement' for deepening bilateral ties between the two nations.

The agreement, pending ratification by the legislative bodies of both countries, aims to ease restrictions on personnel transfers between the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military for joint drills and disaster relief operations. Upon ratification, Japan will become a full participant in the Balikatan military exercise, a large-scale drill conducted annually by the Philippines and the United States, which Japan has previously joined only as an observer, according to reports.

The treaty follows discussions between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Marcos last November. The Philippines already has similar defense agreements with the United States and Australia, and is negotiating one with France, reported the Philippines News Agency (PNA). Japan has existing pacts with Australia and Britain, and a Status of Forces Agreement with the United States.

The new pact comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea. In June, Filipino and Chinese sailors clashed near the Second Thomas Shoal, resulting in injuries to Filipino personnel and damage to military boats. Filipino sailors accused Chinese coastguards of stealing and damaging their equipment, reported Al Jazeera.

Also today, Kihara and Kamikawa are expected to participate in a 'two-plus-two' ministerial security dialogue with Teodoro and Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo. Earlier this year, the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Chief of Staff, General Romeo Brawner, criticized China's actions in the South China Sea, accusing them of 'acting like pirates' amidst continuing confrontations, despite an international tribunal ruling that China's territorial claims have 'no legal basis.'

