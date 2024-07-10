US Urges India to Leverage Ties with Russia for Ukraine Peace as Modi Meets Putin

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on New Delhi to back international efforts for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. She highlighted India's potential to leverage its relationship with Moscow to encourage President Putin to end the conflict.

Addressing the press, Jean-Pierre emphasized the necessity for allies, including India, to support peace initiatives in Ukraine. She pointed out that India's stance as a strategic partner to the US involves open dialogue on various issues, including relations with Russia. The White House official reiterated that a collaborative effort is vital for a lasting peace.

Jean-Pierre stressed that President Putin has the sole authority to cease the war, noting India's significant influence over Russia. She suggested that India could play a crucial role in urging Putin to end what she described as an unprovoked conflict in Ukraine. The press secretary's remarks followed an informal meeting between Modi and Putin, where they discussed bilateral relations and the Ukraine situation.

Notably, Modi and Putin's engagement marks their 16th meeting in a decade. Upon his arrival in Moscow, Modi expressed his intentions to deepen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia. In a post on X, Modi underscored the benefits of stronger ties for both nations.

