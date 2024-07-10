Left Menu

Austrian Chancellor Praises Historic India-Austria Ties During PM Modi's Vienna Visit

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer underscored the trust-based relationship between Austria and India, dating back to the 1950s, during PM Modi's visit to Vienna. The two leaders discussed geopolitical concerns, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle Eastern issues, highlighting the first Indian PM visit to Austria in 41 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:50 IST
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a show of strong bilateral relations, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer praised the longstanding trust-based ties between Austria and India during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vienna on Wednesday.

Nehammer emphasized the deep-rooted history of cooperation between the two nations, dating back to the 1950s, and noted that their unity stems from shared concerns over global geopolitical developments.

The two leaders held intensive talks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle Eastern issues, marking a significant discussion between their nations. This visit is noteworthy as it is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years, following Indira Gandhi's visit in 1983.

