PM Modi Strengthens India-Austria Ties During Historic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced the commitment to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Austria during his historic visit to Vienna. Emphasizing core democratic values and the rule of law as shared foundations, PM Modi met Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to discuss these mutual principles.

The visit holds special significance as it marks the first time in several decades that an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. PM Modi expressed delight in his discussions with Chancellor Nehammer, highlighting the importance of this visit and the shared principles that bind both countries.

Economic cooperation was a pivotal theme in their talks. Both leaders acknowledged the potential for enhancing trade and investment ties. PM Modi underscored the importance of expanding their friendship beyond just economic aspects, citing areas such as infrastructure development, innovation, water resources, artificial intelligence, and climate change.

The meeting, described as 'extensive and fruitful' by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, also covered bilateral matters and regional and global issues of mutual interest. This included a focus on collaborative approaches to international challenges.

PM Modi and Chancellor Nehammer participated in the India-Austria Business Meeting, which brought together around 40 businesses from both nations to explore new economic opportunities and strengthen trade relations. They also delivered a joint press statement following their delegation-level talks.

Notably, this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years, with Indira Gandhi being the last PM to visit in 1983. Modi's visit to Austria follows his two-day official visit to Russia, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin. (ANI)

