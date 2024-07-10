PM Modi Strengthens India-Austria Ties on Historic Vienna Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Austria reinforced commitments to bilateral ties, focusing on democracy and the rule of law. This visit marks 75 years of diplomatic relations. Discussions with Chancellor Nehammer included regional and global issues, and a business meeting explored new economic opportunities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, in Vienna on Wednesday. Modi arrived Tuesday evening for a State visit, part of his two-nation tour following a trip to Russia where he met President Vladimir Putin.
This historic visit by Modi to Austria strengthens bilateral ties, emphasizing shared democratic values and the rule of law. It is particularly significant as it marks several decades since an Indian Prime Minister last visited Austria, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Modi expressed his enthusiasm, stating, 'Had an excellent meeting with Chancellor Karl Nehammer. This visit to Austria is very special because it is after several decades that an Indian Prime Minister is visiting this wonderful country. It is also the time when we are marking 75 years of the India-Austria friendship.' 'There are several shared principles that connect us, such as democracy and the rule of law. In the spirit of these shared values, Chancellor Karl Nehammer and I agreed to further cement the India-Austria friendship across various sectors,' he posted on X.
Besides bilateral matters, Modi and Nehammer exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, stressing the need for collaborative approaches to international challenges. They also attended the India-Austria Business Meeting, with around 40 businesses exploring new economic opportunities and strengthening trade relations.
The leaders also addressed a joint press statement after their talks, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years since Indira Gandhi's visit in 1983.
