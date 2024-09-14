Left Menu

Jamaat-e-Islami Urges Dhaka-New Delhi Cooperation for Regional Peace

Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh's largest Islamic political party, calls for cooperative relations between Dhaka and New Delhi to ensure regional peace. Deputy Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher emphasizes the importance of mutual respect and equality. Recent political changes in Bangladesh and India are discussed, including Sheikh Hasina's ousting.

14-09-2024
Jamaat-e-Islami Urges Dhaka-New Delhi Cooperation for Regional Peace
Image Credit: ANI
Jamaat-e-Islami, the largest Islamic political party in Bangladesh, has called for Dhaka and New Delhi to work together to ensure peace and tranquillity in the region. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Deputy Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, emphasized Bangladesh's sincerity in fostering good relations with its neighbors.

'Nobody has the choice of changing its neighbour. That is why all the neighbours should maintain a congenial positive attitude and atmosphere so that peace and tranquillity may prevail between the neighbouring countries,' Taher stated. The Jamaat was banned from elections in 2013 following a High Court order, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court in 2023. On August 1, the Jamaat and its affiliates were banned by Sheikh Hasina, four days before she fled to India. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus lifted the ban after forming an interim government.

Emphasizing equal and respectful relations with India, Taher remarked, 'Bangladesh is always willing to maintain an equal relationship with all the neighbours, especially India, based on equality and self-respect.' He also supported the forthcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Muhammad Yunus in the U.S. Taher denied reports of attacks on the Hindu community during the recent student-led uprising, affirming Jamaat-e-Islami's commitment to safeguarding minorities despite political unrest.

