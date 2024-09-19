Left Menu

China to Dominate Quad Summit Agenda, Hosted by Biden

China's growing influence will be a major focus at the Quad Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. Leaders from India, Australia, and Japan will join Biden in Delaware to discuss regional challenges, cooperation on critical issues, and strengthen the Quad partnership for future goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:51 IST
US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby (Image Credit: YouTube/TheWhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

China's influence is set to be a primary topic at the Quad Summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21. US National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby highlighted that the summit would address challenges posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Kirby emphasized that discussions on China's aggressive military actions and unfair trade practices are unavoidable. Biden, hosting the fourth in-person Quad Leaders summit, will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida individually and collectively.

The leaders aim to expand cooperation on critical issues like health, security, climate, and cybersecurity. They are expected to announce initiatives to enhance the Quad partnership. PM Modi's visit will also include addressing the United Nations General Assembly and meetings with world leaders and business executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

