China to Dominate Quad Summit Agenda, Hosted by Biden

China's influence is set to be a primary topic at the Quad Summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21. US National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby highlighted that the summit would address challenges posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Kirby emphasized that discussions on China's aggressive military actions and unfair trade practices are unavoidable. Biden, hosting the fourth in-person Quad Leaders summit, will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida individually and collectively.

The leaders aim to expand cooperation on critical issues like health, security, climate, and cybersecurity. They are expected to announce initiatives to enhance the Quad partnership. PM Modi's visit will also include addressing the United Nations General Assembly and meetings with world leaders and business executives.

