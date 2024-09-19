Left Menu

Biden to Host Final Quad Summit in Delaware

US President Joe Biden will host his final Quad Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21. Leaders from Australia, Japan, and India will attend the summit to advance their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region before the upcoming US presidential elections.

Biden to Host Final Quad Summit in Delaware
US President Joe Biden is set to host his final Quad Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, the White House announced on Wednesday. The event will bring together Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

This summit will mark Biden's last with the Quad leaders before the US presidential elections. Speaking at a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre highlighted Biden's personal connection to Delaware, where he spent weekends raising his sons while serving as a Senator.

Jean-Pierre further emphasized the deep personal and diplomatic relationships Biden has forged with the Quad leaders over the past three and a half years. The meeting will focus on strategic issues like health security, maritime security, and emerging technology to bolster their vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

