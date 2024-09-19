Activist Senge Sering Lauds High Voter Turnout in J&K Elections

Senge Hasnan Sering, a prominent political activist from Gilgit-Baltistan, has praised India for conducting assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, citing a substantial increase in voter turnout as a beacon of hope and progress.

In an interview with ANI in Geneva, Sering pointed out a turnout of nearly 59 percent in the first phase of elections, comparing it to the meager 10-20 percent turnout two decades ago. 'This demonstrates that locals are hopeful of governing their land and resources within India's constitutional framework,' he stated.

Sering further emphasized that the elections were held with full constitutional rights, allowing Jammu and Kashmir residents to participate as equal citizens of India. He contrasted this with the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, alleging that elections there are manipulated by the Pakistani military.

'Pakistan lacks a legal or constitutional framework for these regions, using elections as a facade to exploit resources and trade with China,' he asserted. He also criticized Pakistan's deteriorating economy, citing high inflation and external debt, warning of an impending economic collapse without international intervention.

Highlighting the use of PoJK as a terrorist base against India, Sering noted the growing collaboration between Kashmiri and Khalistani militants, fueled by countries hostile to India. He warned this could lead to an increase in attacks on Indian security forces and civilians.

Sering's remarks underscore the stark contrasts in governance and democratic legitimacy between Jammu and Kashmir and the Pakistani-administered territories.

