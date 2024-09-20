Left Menu

Indian Diaspora Gears Up for PM Modi’s US Visit: A Celebration of Leadership and Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States has generated significant excitement among the Indian diaspora. Set to participate in the Quad Summit and a major community event, PM Modi’s trip underscores the strong ties between India and its expatriates in the US.

Updated: 20-09-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:03 IST
Members of Indian diaspora in New York (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his United States visit starting on Saturday, the Indian diaspora is buzzing with anticipation. From children to adults, many members of the diaspora expressed their excitement about the upcoming visit and lauded Modi's leadership for significant achievements in India.

Prakash Shantilal Patel, a member of the Indian diaspora in the US, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, 'We are super excited to meet him. PM Modi is one of the excellent Prime Ministers of the country, and he is famous worldwide, so we are excited. Around 5,000 to 10,000 people from the Gujarati community will meet him.' Likewise, Arav Verma, a young member of the diaspora, said, 'I am very excited to see PM Modi. He is one of my favorite leaders of all time.'

PM Modi's visit to the US, scheduled from September 21-23, includes participating in the Quad Summit and addressing the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Indian diaspora is also thrilled to interact with PM Modi at a community event titled 'Modi & US: Progress Together,' expected to draw over 24,000 Indian-Americans. The event, held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, will celebrate the success and diversity of the Indian-American community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

