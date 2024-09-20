World Congress on Rehabilitation 2024 Debuts in Middle East with Focus on 'Work and Employment'

The World Congress on Rehabilitation (WCR) 2024 is set to occur from September 23 to 25 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), its first-ever session in the Middle East. The conference, under the theme 'Work and Employment,' will address global challenges faced by People of Determination in integrating into labor markets.

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), the event is organized in partnership with RI Global and the International Social Security Association (ISSA). Over 190 speakers, including 30 UAE-based experts, will present 70 scientific studies over 30 sessions, drawing over 500 participants from 70 countries.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, ZHO Secretary-General, emphasized the significance of hosting the congress, describing it as a platform to highlight the UAE's efforts in empowering People of Determination. Germany will share its advanced practices in this area, and a special session will focus on the unique challenges faced by women. The conference will also prioritize inclusive workplaces, training, and healthcare policy improvements. Highlights include the launch of the 'Emirati-Russian Psychology Dictionary' in collaboration with Ural Federal University in Russia.

