Taiwan reports illegal entry of 23 Chinese nationals; enhances surveillance efforts

Since June, 23 Chinese individuals have entered Taiwan illegally, with two of them having escaped, Ocean Affairs Council (OAC) Minister Kuan Bi-ling informed lawmakers on Friday (Sept. 20), according to Taiwan News. Minister Kuan, who oversees the Coast Guard administration, reported four incidents of Chinese nationals arriving in Taiwan without proper documentation. The Taiwan Coast Guard arrested 21 individuals in two of these incidents, while in the other two cases, officers failed to apprehend the individuals.

She further stated that the ministry has begun discussions with other government departments to enhance surveillance capabilities at sea and in the air, including the use of unmanned vehicles. She noted that this effort is expected to require significant funding. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a Taiwanese court sentenced a former Chinese Navy officer to eight months in prison for illegally entering the Tamsui River by speedboat in June. The Coast Guard did not detect him due to heavy shipping traffic in the area and the small size of his vessel.

This verdict came less than a week after another Chinese man arrived in Linkou, Taiwan, by inflatable boat after traveling from Ningbo. The Coast Guard reported that the small size and slow speed of the boat made it difficult for radar to detect the intruder. The 60-year-old former Chinese Navy officer, surnamed Ruan, was sentenced to eight months in prison on Wednesday for illegally entering Taiwan. Ruan traveled from the Chinese province of Fujian by speedboat and arrived at the Tamsui ferry pier in New Taipei 12 hours after his departure on June 9.

Investigators in Taiwan found that Ruan had previously served as a captain in the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). According to Article 10 of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, "No person from the Mainland Area may enter the Taiwan Area without permission from the competent authorities." Citing the Immigration Act, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) stated that anyone entering Taiwan without permission may face imprisonment for up to five years and/or fines of up to NT$500,000, as reported by Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

