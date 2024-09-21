Left Menu

JUI-F Chief Rejects Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Calls for Fresh Elections

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), has rejected the government's proposed constitutional amendments, deeming them unacceptable. Rehman stressed the need for protecting human rights and called for fresh elections, criticizing the current government for not representing the people's aspirations.

Updated: 21-09-2024 09:53 IST
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (Image Credit: X/@MoulanaOfficial) (Image Credit: X/@MoulanaOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has firmly rejected the proposed constitutional amendments by the government, as reported by ARY News. Speaking at a press conference in Multan, Rehman emphasized that any changes compromising human rights or the judicial system would not be tolerated.

Rehman highlighted that protecting fundamental rights is crucial and that the parliamentary involvement in the constitutional amendment process is essential. He pointed out that JUI-F members disagree with the government's draft. Expressing concerns about the formation of a constitutional court, Rehman warned of potential 'mala fide intentions' behind the move.

Further criticizing the current government, Rehman asserted that Pakistan has been weakened under the 'selected' regime, neglecting the issues of the common man. He lamented that the Parliament no longer represents the people's aspirations and reiterated the JUI-F's demand for fresh elections.

In a previous statement on September 18, Rehman rejected the draft amendments. After a meeting at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser's residence, he stated that endorsing these changes would betray the nation's trust. He also criticized the limited sharing of the amendment draft with select individuals by the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

