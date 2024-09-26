IBSA Ministers Call for UNSC Reform and Emphasize Peace Efforts in Ukraine and Gaza

During the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and South Africa's International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to include developing countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Expressing unified concern over global conflicts, the IBSA ministers called for a de-escalation in Ukraine and a ceasefire in Gaza. They highlighted the need for compliance with international law and the UN charter, advocating for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The ministers also endorsed Palestine's UN membership.

Beyond security reforms, the ministers pledged to enhance the IBSA Fund, which supports poverty and hunger alleviation projects globally. They plan to bolster international cooperation on food security and nutrition, looking forward to the Brazilian G20 presidency's initiatives. The joint statement underlined the importance of multilateralism and the need for a reformed and effective UN system.

