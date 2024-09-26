Left Menu

IBSA Ministers Call for UNSC Reform and Emphasize Peace Efforts in Ukraine and Gaza

The IBSA ministers, representing India, Brazil, and South Africa, reaffirmed their commitment to expanding UNSC membership to include developing countries. They voiced concerns about the Ukraine conflict and Gaza crisis, urging for peaceful resolutions. The ministers emphasized multilateral cooperation in fighting poverty and hunger during a meeting at the UNGA in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:24 IST
IBSA Ministers Call for UNSC Reform and Emphasize Peace Efforts in Ukraine and Gaza
IBSA ministers reiterate commitment to work for expansion of UNSC (Image Credit: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

During the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and South Africa's International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to include developing countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Expressing unified concern over global conflicts, the IBSA ministers called for a de-escalation in Ukraine and a ceasefire in Gaza. They highlighted the need for compliance with international law and the UN charter, advocating for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The ministers also endorsed Palestine's UN membership.

Beyond security reforms, the ministers pledged to enhance the IBSA Fund, which supports poverty and hunger alleviation projects globally. They plan to bolster international cooperation on food security and nutrition, looking forward to the Brazilian G20 presidency's initiatives. The joint statement underlined the importance of multilateralism and the need for a reformed and effective UN system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024