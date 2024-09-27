Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba Set to Become Japan's Next Prime Minister

Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is poised to become Japan's new Prime Minister after winning the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election. He narrowly defeated economic security minister Sanae Takaichi. Ishiba will succeed Fumio Kishida and is expected to address multiple domestic and international challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:17 IST
Shigeru Ishiba Set to Become Japan's Next Prime Minister
Shigeru Ishiba waves as he is elected as new head of the ruling party in Liberal Democratic Party's vote (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is poised to become the country's next prime minister after clinching the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) presidential election on Friday. Ishiba, 67, secured a narrow victory over economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in a runoff vote, Kyodo news outlet reported.

Sanae Takaichi garnered 194 votes against Ishiba's 215, missing the opportunity to become Japan's first female prime minister. Takaichi had previously contested against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in 2021. The vote followed Kishida's August announcement that he would not seek re-election.

With a parliamentary majority, the LDP has the power to choose Japan's prime ministers. Ishiba, who has also served as agriculture minister, is set to select new LDP executives on Monday and form his Cabinet after being elected prime minister in an extraordinary Diet session on October 1.

The election saw various candidates, including former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. Ishiba will lead the world's fourth-largest economy amid a weakening yen, inflation, rising national debt, and wage stagnation, along with escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, including North Korea's nuclear ambitions and China's military threats.

A strong advocate of Taiwanese democracy, Ishiba has proposed an 'Asian NATO' to counter security threats from China and North Korea. However, observers in Washington have expressed skepticism about this idea, reported the Washington Times. Considered a defense policy expert, Ishiba's strategic vision will likely influence Japan's future security dynamics. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024