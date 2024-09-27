ECP Sets Hearing for PTI Intra-Party Election Discrepancies
The Election Commission of Pakistan has scheduled a hearing on October 2 concerning discrepancies in PTI's intra-party elections. PTI had delayed elections citing COVID-19, but the ECP disputed this. The results were challenged, and PTI's electoral symbol is at stake, with escalations to higher courts ongoing.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has slated October 2 for the hearing of a case involving irregularities in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections. According to the Election Act, political parties are mandated to hold timely elections as per their constitution or risk losing their electoral symbol.
Originally scheduled for June 13, 2021, PTI postponed their elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This justification was rejected by the ECP, which noted the absence of a formal certificate. Following a November 23, 2023, order, PTI had 20 days to conduct fresh elections, which they did on December 2, 2023.
Nevertheless, Pakistani leader Akbar S Babar contested the December elections, alleging 'discrepancies.' The ECP ruled that the elections did not comply with the party's constitution, jeopardizing PTI's iconic 'bat' symbol. The ruling faced backlash from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and PTI, with ongoing challenges in higher courts.
