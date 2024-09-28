Left Menu

UAE and Uzbekistan Strengthen Strategic Partnership at Knowledge Exchange Retreat

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the UAE-Uzbekistan Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat in Tashkent, focusing on enhancing strategic partnerships through knowledge-sharing. The retreat emphasized cooperation in sustainable development, digital transformation, and economic growth, covering key areas such as energy and health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:46 IST
UAE and Uzbekistan Strengthen Strategic Partnership at Knowledge Exchange Retreat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic event, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, joined Saida Mirziyoyeva and Jamshid Khodjaev for the UAE-Uzbekistan Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat in Tashkent. The retreat, held during Sheikh Hamdan's official visit to Uzbekistan, aimed to bolster strategic partnerships through enhanced knowledge exchange.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasized the UAE's longstanding commitment to fostering global partnerships under the visionary leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He highlighted the focus on sustainable development and improving government systems to boost efficiency and future-readiness, benefiting the peoples of both nations. He praised the UAE-Uzbekistan partnership as a model for international collaboration.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, elaborated on the advancements made since the partnership's inception in 2019, spanning 41 sectors. He addressed the retreat's role in generating innovative solutions and highlighted its global significance. The event covered key areas including investment, energy, digital transformation, education, health, and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024