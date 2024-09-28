UAE and Uzbekistan Strengthen Strategic Partnership at Knowledge Exchange Retreat

In a significant diplomatic event, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, joined Saida Mirziyoyeva and Jamshid Khodjaev for the UAE-Uzbekistan Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat in Tashkent. The retreat, held during Sheikh Hamdan's official visit to Uzbekistan, aimed to bolster strategic partnerships through enhanced knowledge exchange.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasized the UAE's longstanding commitment to fostering global partnerships under the visionary leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He highlighted the focus on sustainable development and improving government systems to boost efficiency and future-readiness, benefiting the peoples of both nations. He praised the UAE-Uzbekistan partnership as a model for international collaboration.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, elaborated on the advancements made since the partnership's inception in 2019, spanning 41 sectors. He addressed the retreat's role in generating innovative solutions and highlighted its global significance. The event covered key areas including investment, energy, digital transformation, education, health, and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)