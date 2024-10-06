Biden Slams Trump Over Hurricane Relief Fund Mismanagement Claims
President Joe Biden criticized former President Donald Trump for mismanaging hurricane relief funds. Allegations emerged that Trump redirected funds meant for Hurricane Helene victims to immigration-related projects. Biden assured robust support for affected areas, countering misinformation on emergency response efforts ahead of the upcoming US Presidential elections.
President Joe Biden has launched a scathing critique against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of mishandling relief funds intended for victims of Hurricane Helene. This hurricane devastated parts of the southeastern United States in late September, causing significant casualties and destruction.
In a post on X, Biden shared an article from The Washington Post, branding Trump as a liar for allegedly reallocating disaster funds during his presidency. Biden emphasized the current administration's commitment to ensuring adequate support for all those impacted by the hurricane.
The White House has been proactive in dispelling false narratives concerning relief fund management, stating that no diversion of funds has occurred. As the US faces heightened political tension ahead of the imminent Presidential elections, this issue has further fueled the ongoing debate over immigration and disaster response policies.
