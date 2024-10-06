Left Menu

Biden Slams Trump Over Hurricane Relief Fund Mismanagement Claims

President Joe Biden criticized former President Donald Trump for mismanaging hurricane relief funds. Allegations emerged that Trump redirected funds meant for Hurricane Helene victims to immigration-related projects. Biden assured robust support for affected areas, countering misinformation on emergency response efforts ahead of the upcoming US Presidential elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:24 IST
US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden has launched a scathing critique against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of mishandling relief funds intended for victims of Hurricane Helene. This hurricane devastated parts of the southeastern United States in late September, causing significant casualties and destruction.

In a post on X, Biden shared an article from The Washington Post, branding Trump as a liar for allegedly reallocating disaster funds during his presidency. Biden emphasized the current administration's commitment to ensuring adequate support for all those impacted by the hurricane.

The White House has been proactive in dispelling false narratives concerning relief fund management, stating that no diversion of funds has occurred. As the US faces heightened political tension ahead of the imminent Presidential elections, this issue has further fueled the ongoing debate over immigration and disaster response policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

Latest News

