Typhoon Krathon Wreaks Havoc: Taiwan's Agriculture and Infrastructure Hit Hard

Typhoon Krathon has devastated Taiwan, accruing substantial agricultural losses amounting to NT$387 million (USD 12 million), as reported by the Central Emergency Operation Center. Pingtung County was notably hit, suffering 62% of the total agricultural damage, while Kaohsiung City endured 23% of the loss, impacting crops like bananas and guavas.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs reported a retreat of floodwaters in 604 areas, tackling power outages that had left 435,634 households in the dark. While most have had power restored, 1,106 households in Kaohsiung await reconnection. Water supply outages were extensive, affecting 608,073 households, but have since been rectified.

Regarding infrastructure, a mudslide obstructed Provincial Highway 2A in New Taipei's Jinshan District temporarily. Road clearance is set to conclude by Monday. Military forces, including 1,487 troops and 148 vehicles, collaborate with municipalities like New Taipei and Kaohsiung to aid in recovery. Shelters accommodate 256 displaced individuals in Keelung, Taitung, and Pingtung as recovery from Typhoon Krathon continues.

