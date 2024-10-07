Left Menu

Austria's Tourism Boom: Record-Breaking Overnight Stays in 2023

Austria has set a new tourism record in 2023, surpassing 2019 figures, with over 115.6 million overnight stays recorded by August. The increase reflects a 3% jump in August alone. Such growth signifies Austria's robust recovery post-COVID-19 and highlights its appeal as a top tourist destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:05 IST
Austria's Tourism Boom: Record-Breaking Overnight Stays in 2023
Austria nears record tourism figures with 115.6 million overnight (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vienna

Austria is poised to achieve a significant milestone in its tourism sector, setting a new record with over 115.6 million overnight stays recorded from January to August 2023. This figure surpasses the previous benchmark established in 2019, indicating a remarkable recovery for the nation's tourism industry post-pandemic.

The announcement was made by Tobias Thomas, Director General of Statistics Austria, who highlighted the impressive numbers. August alone saw a 3% increase, reaching 21 million overnight stays, compared to the same month last year, underscoring the country's resurgence as a major tourist destination.

Statistics further show that August, traditionally the peak of Austria's summer tourist season, recorded a 9.6% increase in tourist numbers, amounting to 6.1 million visitors. This substantial growth not only reflects a robust return of international travelers but also emphasizes Austria's enduring appeal among global tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024