Austria's Tourism Boom: Record-Breaking Overnight Stays in 2023
Austria has set a new tourism record in 2023, surpassing 2019 figures, with over 115.6 million overnight stays recorded by August. The increase reflects a 3% jump in August alone. Such growth signifies Austria's robust recovery post-COVID-19 and highlights its appeal as a top tourist destination.
Austria is poised to achieve a significant milestone in its tourism sector, setting a new record with over 115.6 million overnight stays recorded from January to August 2023. This figure surpasses the previous benchmark established in 2019, indicating a remarkable recovery for the nation's tourism industry post-pandemic.
The announcement was made by Tobias Thomas, Director General of Statistics Austria, who highlighted the impressive numbers. August alone saw a 3% increase, reaching 21 million overnight stays, compared to the same month last year, underscoring the country's resurgence as a major tourist destination.
Statistics further show that August, traditionally the peak of Austria's summer tourist season, recorded a 9.6% increase in tourist numbers, amounting to 6.1 million visitors. This substantial growth not only reflects a robust return of international travelers but also emphasizes Austria's enduring appeal among global tourists.
