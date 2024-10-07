Left Menu

Israeli Consul Criticizes UN Chief Amid Hamas Anniversary

Israeli Consul General Kobbi Shoshani criticized UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for not condemning Iran's anti-ballistic missiles. Israel vows action against missile threats, emphasizing unity with India in combat against terrorism following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack marking casualties and hostages in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:41 IST
Consul General of Israel in Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Israel marks the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks, the Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, issued a sharp rebuke to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Shoshani asserted that Guterres is undeserving of his post due to his failure to condemn Iran's anti-ballistic missile activities.

Shoshani emphasized the clarity of allegiance in crises, questioning the Secretary-General's bravery and critiquing European leaders for perceived hypocrisy. He underscored the severity of missile threats, drawing comparisons to the fallout if such attacks targeted European cities like Paris or Oslo.

The Consul General reiterated Israel's resolve to recover hostages and confront threats, highlighting past military operations against Hezbollah, Iran's proxy. Shoshani expressed gratitude for India's solidarity, recalling the shared experience in fighting terrorism since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

