Taiwan Condemns China's Religious Repression in New Report

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized China's 'sinicisation of religion' policy following a report by the USCIRF. The report highlights Beijing's systematic suppression of religious groups, advocating for the reclassification of China as a 'Country of Particular Concern' due to religious freedom violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:04 IST
Taiwan Condemns China's Religious Repression in New Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formally addressed a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that underscores China's 'sinicisation of religion' policy, which suppresses religious groups across the nation.

In a statement on X, Taiwan's Ministry remarked that the USCIRF report validated long-standing concerns about China's zero tolerance for human rights, aligning with like-minded countries to voice concerns over religious freedom in China. The USCIRF's 2024 Annual Report recommended reclassifying China as a 'Country of Particular Concern' for its blatant religious freedom violations.

The USCIRF report detailed how the Chinese Communist Party under Xi Jinping enforces a 'sinicisation of religion' policy, pressuring religious practices to suit its political framework. It cited actions like appointing CCP loyalists in religious leadership and embedding party propaganda to subdue religious entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

