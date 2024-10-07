Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Norwegian PM Forge Strategic Partnerships

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled, and Norway’s PM, Store, met to discuss enhancing bilateral ties in energy, technology, and academia. Agreements signed aim to boost economic collaboration, air transport, and academic research in climate and AI. The partnership focuses on carbon capture, green hydrogen, and renewable energy infrastructure.

  • Norway

In a pivotal meeting in Oslo, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, engaged in discussions with Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Store, aiming to fortify bilateral relations. The dialogues centered around strengthening economic, trade, and investment cooperation across vital sectors including energy, infrastructure, and advanced technologies.

Key outcomes of the meeting included the signing of several bilateral agreements enhancing air transport services to foster trade and tourism. One notable agreement involves the General Civil Aviation Authorities of the UAE and Norway, set to boost passenger and cargo traffic. Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was established between Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Arctic University of Norway, focusing on academic and research collaboration in AI, climate change, and renewable energy.

Additional agreements were announced, significantly impacting cooperative efforts between ADNOC and Equinor in carbon capture and storage, as well as in low-carbon hydrogen sectors. Masdar also inked agreements with ICP Infrastructure and Aker Horizons, targeting green energy investments in Europe, underscoring a strong commitment to decarbonization and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

