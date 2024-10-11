Left Menu

Extrajudicial Missteps: SHRC Report Unravels Blasphemy Killing Failures

The Sindh Human Rights Commission's report exposes severe legal violations, negligence, and misconduct by law enforcement in the extrajudicial killing of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar. The investigation highlights blasphemy's misuse, gaps in legal processes, and the urgent need for accountability and digital media vigilance in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:14 IST
Extrajudicial Missteps: SHRC Report Unravels Blasphemy Killing Failures
Late Dr Shah Nawaz Kunbhar (Photo/X@JSFMOfficialOrg). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An investigative report by the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) reveals critical failures and negligence by law enforcement in the extrajudicial killing of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar. The findings point to serious gaps in legal processes and inadequate protection of the victim's fundamental rights, according to Dawn.

The report underscores the misuse of blasphemy accusations, which remain a grave issue for ethnic minorities in Pakistan. Research led by SHRC Chairperson Iqbal Ahmed Detho and retired Justice Arshad Noor Khan found major negligence, police misconduct, and systemic flaws in the FIR registration process contributing to the incident.

The SHRC demands the exhumation of Dr. Shahnawaz's body to determine the cause of death and potential abuses endured. The report urges stronger policing of digital media to curb hate speech and emphasizes the need for a fair trial, criticizing the staged police encounter and lack of accountability in mob violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024