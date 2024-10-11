Extrajudicial Missteps: SHRC Report Unravels Blasphemy Killing Failures

An investigative report by the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) reveals critical failures and negligence by law enforcement in the extrajudicial killing of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar. The findings point to serious gaps in legal processes and inadequate protection of the victim's fundamental rights, according to Dawn.

The report underscores the misuse of blasphemy accusations, which remain a grave issue for ethnic minorities in Pakistan. Research led by SHRC Chairperson Iqbal Ahmed Detho and retired Justice Arshad Noor Khan found major negligence, police misconduct, and systemic flaws in the FIR registration process contributing to the incident.

The SHRC demands the exhumation of Dr. Shahnawaz's body to determine the cause of death and potential abuses endured. The report urges stronger policing of digital media to curb hate speech and emphasizes the need for a fair trial, criticizing the staged police encounter and lack of accountability in mob violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)