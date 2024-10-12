Countdown to Pakistan's Next Chief Justice: Key Announcements Ahead

In Islamabad, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addressed questions concerning the appointment of the next Chief Justice of Pakistan, stating a deadline of October 25 had been set for the announcement of the new top judge. "The notification will be issued, InshaAllah," Tarar remarked, hinting the announcement might precede the incumbent Justice Qazi Faez Isa's retirement.

Confirming the timeline, Tarar declared, "The government will issue the notification on October 24 for the venue of the oath-taking ceremony for the new CJP." He stated that this would align with tradition, where announcements precede a current judge's retirement.

Explaining the context, Tarar noted that the caretaker government's imposition necessitated Justice Isa's early notice of appointment. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the principal opposition party, demanded a swift transition to Justice Isa's successor. This follows PTI's opposition to a constitutional amendment poised to extend Isa's tenure.

PTI, spearheaded by Imran Khan, endorsed Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as the potential chief justice. On the amendment's progress, Tarar indicated it might pass either before or post-Justice Isa's retirement date. A sub-committee of legal experts is reviewing the amendment, and ongoing discussions involve the special parliamentary committee. This committee, chaired by PPP's Syed Khursheed Shah, includes members from all political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)