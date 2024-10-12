Trump's Fiery Rhetoric: Immigration Plans Stir Controversy in Colorado

In a combative rally held in Aurora, Colorado, former U.S. President Donald Trump called for the death penalty for migrants who kill American citizens or law enforcement officials. This controversial stance was met with cheers from a sizable crowd, reinforcing his campaign's anti-immigration narrative as the election approaches.

Trump described America as 'occupied' and announced a national 'Operation Aurora' aimed at addressing illegal immigration. His plan, if re-elected, involves mass deportations, promising supporters a 'liberation day' on November 5, 2024. His rhetoric is part of a broader campaign to energize voters concerned about immigration.

Despite his claims of a migrant 'invasion', local statistics indicate a decrease in crime rates. Critics argue his speeches leverage fear and xenophobic stereotypes, falsely portraying migrants as carriers of disease. Nonetheless, Trump remains a prominent figure in addressing voters' concerns about immigration, according to polls, as he aims to unseat Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.

